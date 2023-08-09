JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) today announced Jeanmarie Shafer from Winchester, Illinois as the top winner in the first round of his district-wide photo contest. Ms. Shafer submitted the winning photo of a Heli Team crop-duster helicopter turning into a corn field.

“Thank you to everyone that participated. We have so many talented people in the 100th District. It was great to see so many pictures to make me feel at home. My staff and I had a hard time choosing just one. I will be hanging several in my Springfield Office. I look forward to the next round of photos,” stated Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer.

