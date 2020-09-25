Springfield, IL – State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) has been named a Manufacturing Champion, an award given by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) to legislators that support pro-manufacturing, pro-growth policies.

“Our families and businesses continue to face tremendous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown,” Rep. Davidsmeyer said. “It is an honor to be named a Manufacturing Champion by the IMA, which demonstrates my commitment to supporting policies that promote good-paying jobs and revitalizing our economy. There’s much more work to do, but I am confident that by working together, we can overcome these challenges and get Illinois back on track.”

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Legislative Report Card rated all members of the 101st General Assembly, based on legislators’ votes on critically important issues related to tax policy, environmental regulations, workers’ compensation, labor law, transportation, and more. Rep. Davidsmeyer received a 98% rating from the IMA.

“Manufacturers have a champion in Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer who has consistently voted in support of local businesses and manufacturers in his district,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the IMA. “As a small business owner, C.D. understands the need to balance a budget and helped pass important measures like the Manufacturers Purchase Credit and Research & Development credit to help attract good-paying manufacturing jobs.”

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is the only statewide association dedicated exclusively to advocating, promoting and strengthening the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities. For more information, please visit http://ima-net.org/.

