ALTON - State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, toured Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City last week to meet with staff and to learn more about the organization’s local work surrounding mental health.

“As a member of the House Mental Health Committee, I appreciated being able to learn more about Chestnut and their important work to help improve mental health in the area,” said Bristow. “With rising accessibility problems to mental health services and the ongoing battle with the opioid crisis, organizations like Chestnut play a vital role, now more than ever, in improving the quality of life for people when they need help. As state representative, I have made mental health one of my top priorities, and I look forward to working with Chestnut more to ensure that our region has the proper resources and funding to provide these critical services.”

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization serving the Metro East and other parts of the state providing a full range of behavioral health and human services. Chestnut also offers extensive care for those dealing with substance use addiction. As a member of the House Mental Health Committee, Bristow has worked in Springfield to improve mental health across the state, including sponsoring a variety of legislation to create greater access to mental health services. Bristow is also dedicated to working with law enforcement and community partners, such as Chestnut, to combat the opioid crisis and to better deal with all forms of behavioral health.

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, talks with Amy Gibbar, Vice President of Integrated Care at Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City last week when she toured the facility to discuss issues surrounding mental health and the vital role that Chestnut plays in providing critical behavioral health services.

