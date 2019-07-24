ALTON – Continuing her mission to stay accessible to residents in every part of the 111th district, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be at the Wood River Donut N’ More on July 25 to meet with residents and hear their concerns and talk about state and local issues.

“Coffee and conversation events are a great way for me to meet with people one-on-one in a more casual setting and talk about the issues that matter to them,” said Bristow. “I enjoy hearing people’s thoughts and stories over a cup of coffee, all while supporting a great local business.”

Bristow will be at the Wood River Donut N More, located at 102 W Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 25. This event is open to the public. Bristow regularly hosts events throughout her district to make herself more accessible to her constituents. In addition to coffee and conversations, Bristow hosts regular satellite office hours and other events and walks door-to-door to talk with people about how she can be the strongest voice possible for Riverbend communities.

“Hosting regular events across the district like this are all about having a personal conversation with local residents to hear what’s on their mind and how my office can assist them,” said Bristow. “I look forward to seeing many friends and new faces for coffee, a donut, and a good conversation with me and their neighbors.”





