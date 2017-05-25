LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne(R-Raymond) is challenging local kindergarten through 5th grade students to complete her reading program to earn a free ice cream with the Representative at the end of summer. Students involved in the program are asked to read 8 books during their break from school and return their reading logs to the Representative’s office by August 1st.

“Reading has such a big impact on a child’s future and hopefully this program helps to strengthen their reading skills,” said Rep. Bourne. “I would encourage kids to take my challenge; make time to take a break and get lost in a good book.”

Students who complete the reading log will receive an official certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives recognizing their commitment to reading and an invitation to attend a free ice cream social at a local ice cream shop.

Students will be receiving the logs in the final weeks of school from their teachers. Home school students and those who did not receive a reading log through their school can print a copy of the log on Representative Bourne’s website, www.repbourne.com, or stop by her office at 301 N. Monroe Street in Litchfield to pick one up.

