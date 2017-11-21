Rep. Bourne tours Mennel Milling Company
MT. OLIVE - This week State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) toured Mennel Milling Company in Mt. Olive and learned about their business from Plant Manager, Mark Miller. Each day, they produce 260,000 pounds of flour from locally grown grain. Their flour is used commercially in cookie dough for General Mills as well as for treats sold at your local bakery.
