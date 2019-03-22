Rep. Bourne meets with Southwestern student FFA members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Tuesday, over 1,000 FFA members from across the State of Illinois came to the Capitol for Agriculture Legislative Day. Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) met with members, talked about the importance of agricultural education and about legislation she is sponsoring to help grow the ag industry in the state. She is seen here with Southwestern FFA students who came to Springfield to advocate and deliver baskets of Illinois products with information on agriculture. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending