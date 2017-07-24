LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is hosting traveling office hours throughout the district on Mondays and Fridays in July. Traveling office hours are held in an effort to make it easier for those who are unable to make it to the Litchfield Office to meet with the Representative.

Bourne looks forward to hearing from constituents who need assistance or have questions about state government. All are invited to meet with the Representative or just stop by and say “hello.” If individuals would like to ensure individual meeting time with Representative Bourne they are asked to call her district office in Litchfield at (217) 324-5200. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

TRAVELING OFFICE HOURS SCHEDULE

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday, July 28th

Virden from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Community Hall, within City Hall, 101 West Jackson St.

Girard from 12:30 - 2 p.m. at City Hall, 111 West Madison St.

Monday, July 31st



Assumption from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 229 N Chestnut St.

Morrisonville from 12:30 - 2 p.m. at City Hall, 307 SE 6th St.

More like this: