LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee. The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about state government.

“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne. “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”

Bourne will be hosting six Coffee and Conversations throughout the district. These events are free and open to the public, but if you have questions please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.

The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, February 21

McDonald’s 401 West Spresser St., Taylorville 8-9am McDonald’s 1 South Poplar St., Pana 10-11am

Thursday, February 22

Magic Beans Coffee House West Side Square, Girard 8-9am The Refuge Coffee House 242 East Side Square, Carlinville 10-11am

Friday, February 23