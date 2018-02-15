Rep. Bourne hosting coffee and conversation events
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee. The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about state government.
“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne. “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Bourne will be hosting six Coffee and Conversations throughout the district. These events are free and open to the public, but if you have questions please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.
The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:
Wednesday, February 21
McDonald’s
401 West Spresser St., Taylorville
8-9am
McDonald’s
1 South Poplar St., Pana
10-11am
Thursday, February 22
Article continues after sponsor message
Magic Beans Coffee House
West Side Square, Girard
8-9am
The Refuge Coffee House
242 East Side Square, Carlinville
10-11am
Friday, February 23
Hardee’s
201 School St., Hillsboro
8-9am
B & K Bakery
107 East Main St., Mount Olive
10-11am