LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee. The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about what is happening in state government.

“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne. “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”

Bourne will be hosting a number of these Coffee and Conversations throughout the district, so watch for future dates and locations. These events are free and open to the public, but if you have questions please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.

The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Thursday, March 2

McDonald’s

401 West Spresser St., Taylorville

8:30-9:30am

Friday, March 3

McDonald’s

1 South Poplar St., Pana

8:30-9:30am

