Coronavirus Update

Friend,

As we work to ensure the health and safety of Southern Illinoisans, it’s clear that COVID-19 is impacting communities across Illinois in different ways. For example, our rural counties have seen far fewer cases and don’t require the same mitigation efforts as urban hubs like Chicago. I joined other Republican members of the the Illinois congressional delegation in urging Governor Pritzker that his plan to reopen Illinois should be safe, regional, and data-driven, taking both health and economic needs into account. You can read our letter here.

Important IRS Information for Veterans

Earlier this month, the VA and the Treasury announced that veterans who receive compensation and pension benefits from VA would automatically receive economic impact checks. However, veterans with eligible dependents and those who use the GI Bill and do not file annual tax returns must still fill out a non-filer form on the IRS website to receive their additional $500 per eligible dependent. The deadline is this Tuesday, May 5th.

To file for your full coronavirus relief payment, please click here.

Article continues after sponsor message

New Paycheck Protection Program Applications Now Being Accepted

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has resumed taking applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was replenished through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. For more information on how to apply, please click here.

Getting an Update from Hospital Administrators

Southern Illinois’ doctors, nurses, and hospital workers are on the frontlines in the battle to protect local residents from COVID-19. By putting their own health and well-being at risk, these dedicated professionals are doing all they can to keep our communities safe, and it’s important that they know their government is fighting for them. This week, I hosted a conference call with the Southern Illinois congressional delegation to hear from the leaders over dozens of hospitals in our region. We discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our healthcare system, and what more we can do at the federal level to ensure that our hospitals are receiving the resources, equipment, and support they need to keep themselves and our communities safe. In recent weeks, President Trump and Congress have approved billions of dollars in emergency funding for our hospitals, and I expect that we will be considering additional efforts to support local efforts in combating the coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Federal Action to Aid Illinois During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Winning the fight against coronavirus will take all of us working together at the local, state, and federal level. Thanks to President Trump and many in Congress, the federal government has taken significant action to protect families and combat COVID-19 in the state of Illinois. Check out my website here to see the actions taken and the aid provided by the federal government.

Airports in Southern Illinois Receive Aid

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it has awarded over $8 million to MidAmerica Airport and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois through the CARES Act and Airport Improvement Program. These funds will help sustain these airports during the COVID-19 pandemic and will also support jobs for Southern Illinoisans working there. The CARES Act provided funding to all airports that are part of the national airport system and increased the federal share of already planned Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and supplemental discretionary grants to 100 percent. Eliminating the local match for these grants and providing additional funding will allow critical safety and capacity projects to be carried out during this time. Click here for more information.

Housing Authorities Receive Grants to Help Keep Residents Safe

As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home, and the last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. Last week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded over $4 million in grants to 15 Southern Illinois housing authorities through the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds. These grants will provide housing authorities financial resources for management, maintenance, and resident services in order to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks in public housing. Click here for a list of housing authorities receiving grants.

More like this: