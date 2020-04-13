Answering Your Questions

Last week, I hosted a telephone town hall to answer your questions about coronavirus and ensure that folks have the information they need to stay safe. We were joined by Dr. Josh Miksanek from SIH Herrin Hospital, who gave an update on what he is seeing in Southern Illinois hospitals and provided helpful insight about the health implications of this virus. We covered a lot of ground during the call, including questions about social distancing, testing, and economic support in the CARES Act. As always, if you have any questions, please give my Illinois or Washington offices a call.



Relief for the Self-Employed and Independent Contractors

As of Friday, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is now accepting applications from those who are self-employed or independent contractors. These loans can be forgiven if used for up to eight weeks of payroll, rent, utilities, or mortgages. For more information, please click here.



Resources for Small Businesses

I've created a one-stop shop on my website with information about the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as counseling and training resources. Please click here or on the image below to find out more about these programs.



Southern Illinois Receives Funding to Combat Coronavirus

Our healthcare workers have made incredible sacrifices to stop the spread of coronavirus, but they need more resources for protective equipment, staffing and testing. That is why I am proud to let you know that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded five healthcare facilities in Southern Illinois over $6.2 million in federal funding to fight coronavirus. This funding was made available through the CARES Act, which I joined my Republican and Democratic House colleagues in approving unanimously several days ago. Without the tireless work from our healthcare professionals, there is no telling how much worse this outbreak could be.



Stay safe and have a good week.

- Mike?

