MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) formally announced the launch of his reelection campaign at a meet-and-greet with supporters in White County on Saturday.

“Joe Biden and the crazy liberals in Congress are attempting to fundamentally change our way of life. Their woke, radical agenda is causing chaos with our economy, confusion in our schools, and a crisis at our southern border," said Bost. "I’m honored to run for reelection because Southern Illinoisans deserve a fighter they know and trust to stand up for constitutional conservative values. We've got enough show horses in Washington as it is; that's why I remain laser focused on serving the people and delivering real results for Southern Illinois, the place I've proudly called home my entire life."

Article continues after sponsor message

During his time in Congress, Bost has compiled a proven, conservative record, previously receiving endorsements from the NRA's Political Victory Fund, Illinois Right to Life, and Illinois Farm Bureau. He was also endorsed by President Donald Trump the last three election cycles. Bost served as a state representative, small business owner, professional firefighter, and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

More like this: