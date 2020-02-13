Rep. Bost Announces Federal Grants for Southern Illinois Housing Authorities
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced 14 federal grants totaling over $20 million awarded to Southern Illinois housing authorities. The grants, awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program, will be used for management improvements and the development, financing, and modernization of Public Housing properties.
“These resources help ensure that Southern Illinoisans who need it have access to safe, stable public housing,” said Bost. “The heartbreaking circumstances of local residents subjected to substandard public housing are well-documented at this point. I am hopeful these additional resources will make those stories increasingly rare moving forward.”
Southern Illinois Housing Authorities Receiving Grants
Housing Authority of East St Louis: $5,030,709
Granite City Housing Authority: $1,058,916
Alexander County Housing Authority: $1,184,351
St. Clair Housing Authority: $2,636,719
Housing Authority of Pulaski County: $273,671
Perry County Housing Authority: $800,495
Housing Authority of the County of Williamson: $1,741,425
Randolph County Housing Authority: $426,793
Housing Authority of the County of Jackson: $2,038,230
Housing Authority for the City of Alton: $696,226
Housing Authority of Jefferson County: $809,395
Housing Authority of the County of Franklin: $1,744,779
Housing Authority of the County of Union: $904,569
Housing Authority of the City of Marion: $828,621
