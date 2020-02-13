WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced 14 federal grants totaling over $20 million awarded to Southern Illinois housing authorities. The grants, awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program, will be used for management improvements and the development, financing, and modernization of Public Housing properties.

“These resources help ensure that Southern Illinoisans who need it have access to safe, stable public housing,” said Bost. “The heartbreaking circumstances of local residents subjected to substandard public housing are well-documented at this point. I am hopeful these additional resources will make those stories increasingly rare moving forward.”

Southern Illinois Housing Authorities Receiving Grants

Housing Authority of East St Louis: $5,030,709

Granite City Housing Authority: $1,058,916

Alexander County Housing Authority: $1,184,351

St. Clair Housing Authority: $2,636,719

Housing Authority of Pulaski County: $273,671

Perry County Housing Authority: $800,495

Housing Authority of the County of Williamson: $1,741,425

Randolph County Housing Authority: $426,793

Housing Authority of the County of Jackson: $2,038,230

Housing Authority for the City of Alton: $696,226

Housing Authority of Jefferson County: $809,395

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin: $1,744,779

Housing Authority of the County of Union: $904,569

Housing Authority of the City of Marion: $828,621

