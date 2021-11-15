WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded a $113 million contract to Korte-River City, Joint Ventures in Highland. The contract will be used to renovate U.S. Air Force Mobility Command Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base.

“Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base is the best of the best,” said Bost. “Wherever they are needed, whether it is for humanitarian evacuations in Afghanistan or air refueling high above the clouds, AMC airmen are there. This contract will allow for renovations to be done to their headquarters so that they can continue their critical missions around the world.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Mayor Jones Issues Statement After Boeing Awarded Contract to Build Next-Generation Fighter Jet for the U.S. Air Force
Mar 21, 2025
Veteran JT Terry Day's Service Record Includes Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan
Mar 27, 2025
Duckworth, Warren, Democrats to Hegseth: Ending DoD Climate Change Programs Threatens National Security, Puts American Lives and Billions at Risk
Mar 13, 2025
O'Fallon Has Three Nominated: Southern Illinois Youth Shine with 2025 Service Academy Nominations
Feb 3, 2025
East St. Louis School District Seeks ESSER Funding Extension for HVAC Upgrades
Yesterday

 