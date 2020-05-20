SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, refused to wear a face-covering as part of the newly adopted House of Representative rules Wednesday and Democratic Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch motioned to remove him from the proceedings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bailey was first asked to wear a mask in compliance and he said, "I will not."

Article continues after sponsor message

The House adopted rules earlier in the day Wednesday that require House members, staff members and visitors to the special session to wear face-covering over their nose and mouth if medically able.

The House vote was 81-27 to remove Bailey from the Wednesday session.

Gov. Pritzker issued a statement in his press conference and said "The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health. The representative has not shown interest in protecting others." The exception for legislators is when they are eating or drinking.

More like this:

Davidsmeyer Seeks Re-Election As 100th District State Representative
6 days ago
Durbin, Duckworth, Rep. Kelly Introduce “Wear Orange” Resolution In Observance Of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, Honor Hadiya Pendleton
Jun 2, 2025
Giannoulias Legislative Initiatives Approved by General Assembly
Jun 9, 2025
Edwardsville Art Fair to Feature Jewelry Artist Rhonda Gurgone, With Koller, McDermit
Jul 2, 2025
Alton Police K-9 Odin Honored With Jersey Number Retirement
Jun 20, 2025

 