MORRISONVILLE— State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is urging small business owners and those who operate non-profits throughout Illinois to submit information relative to their specific impact from COVID-19. Submitted information will assist the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in evaluating Illinois’ request for an economic injury disaster declaration, which would unlock loans for affected businesses and non-profits.

“The mandated temporary closure of restaurants, bars, public facilities and other businesses and non-profits will have a significant financial impact on small business owners and operators of non-profits,” said Bourne. “The effect these closures will have on our local economy cannot be understated, so comprehensive participation in the disaster impact process through the economic injury disaster form is incredibly important.”

Small businesses and non-profits that have suffered economic injury as a result of COVID-19 are encouraged to submit their information to Illinois’ Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO). Information obtained from the form will only be used to assist in requesting an economic injury disaster declaration from SBA and identifying greatest areas of need. Instructions for filling out the form are found at the top of the submission page.

“We must do everything we can to protect our state’s economy and assist the small business owners who provide jobs, goods and services in our communities,” Bourne said. “I encourage every small business and non-profit owner to fill out the economic injury form. Click here to access the form.

