LITCHFIELD – As snow and ice season approaches, Representative Avery Bourne is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) to remind motorists in the 95th District to be prepared. By taking steps to prepare for wintry driving conditions, the motoring public can do their part to make this a safe and successful winter driving season.

“Building some extra time into your driving schedule is important when driving through inclement weather,” says Rep. Bourne. “Extra time and these additional preparations will provide you with peace of mind and help to make your trip safer this winter.”

Travelers are encouraged to follow a few simple rules and tips during the coming months:

Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law in Illinois.

Slow down. You need extra space and time to brake.

Drop it and drive. Put down the handheld devices – it, too, is the law in Illinois.

Don’t crowd the plow. A snow plow operator’s field of vision is restricted.

Avoid using cruise control in snow and ice.

Be especially careful approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shady areas, as they are prone to icing.

Do not travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to make a trip, check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route.

Prepare an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

“Winter weather can severely impact driving conditions, especially when snow and ice are involved,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “The Illinois State Police urge motorists to ensure their vehicle is prepared for the winter driving season and to adjust driving habits appropriately during poor weather conditions.”

At any time, motorists can check travel conditions by calling 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or visiting gettingaroundillinois.com. Illinois Tollway information is available at 1-800-TOLL-FYI.

