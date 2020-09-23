LITCHFIELD—State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) will be holding traveling office hours on Tuesday, September 29 in Taylorville. The event will be held at the office of Congressman Rodney Davis, 108 West Market Street, in the US Bank Building on floor 2R, from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM.

“I enjoy these outreach events because they provide my staff and me with an excellent opportunity to connect with the constituents of the 95th District said Bourne. “Residents are welcome to stop by and receive assistance with any issue they are having with a state agency, including FOID card and unemployment benefit issues. No appointment is necessary.”

Bourne will also hold traveling office hours on Tuesday, October 6 in Carlinville, at the Carlinville City Hall, 550 North Broad Street, from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM.

Bourne attends traveling office hours as her schedule permits, but a member of her staff is always in attendance to provide constituent service. For more information about these and other traveling office hours events, visit RepBourne.com/events, or call the office at (217) 324-5200.

