LITCHFIELD — State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has set the schedule for traveling office hours in the 95th District for the remainder of 2020.

The first of these remaining events will take place next week on Tuesday, October 26 in Taylorville at the office of Congressman Rodney Davis. All traveling office hours are held from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM.

The full traveling office hours schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Office of Congressman Rodney Davis 108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville Tuesday, November 10 Carlinville City Hall 550 North Broad Street, Carlinville Article continues after sponsor message Tuesday, November 17 Office of Congressman Rodney Davis 108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville Tuesday, December 1 Carlinville City Hall 550 North Broad Street, Carlinville Tuesday, December 15 Office of Congressman Rodney Davis 108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville

Bourne attends traveling office hours as her schedule permits, but a member of her staff is always in attendance to provide constituent service. For more information about these and other events in the 95th District, visit RepBourne.com/events, or call the office at (217) 324-5200.

More like this: