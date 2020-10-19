Rep. Avery Bourne Posts Traveling Office Hour Schedule for Remainder of 2020
LITCHFIELD — State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has set the schedule for traveling office hours in the 95th District for the remainder of 2020.
The first of these remaining events will take place next week on Tuesday, October 26 in Taylorville at the office of Congressman Rodney Davis. All traveling office hours are held from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM.
The full traveling office hours schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Office of Congressman Rodney Davis
108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville
Tuesday, November 10
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad Street, Carlinville
Tuesday, November 17
Office of Congressman Rodney Davis
108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville
Tuesday, December 1
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad Street, Carlinville
Tuesday, December 15
Office of Congressman Rodney Davis
108 West Market Street, US Bank Building, floor 2R, Taylorville
Bourne attends traveling office hours as her schedule permits, but a member of her staff is always in attendance to provide constituent service. For more information about these and other events in the 95th District, visit RepBourne.com/events, or call the office at (217) 324-5200.
