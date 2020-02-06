LITCHFIELD—State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) invites all residents of Illinois’ 95th House District to complete her 2020 Legislative Survey. The survey is available through Rep. Bourne’s web site repbourne.com and can be accessed directly at https://www.ilhousegop.org/bourne_spring_2020_survey. Paper copies are available at Rep. Bourne’s district office at 106 E. Columbian Boulevard North in Litchfield, and can also be mailed by calling the office at (217) 324-5200.

“These survey results will be a valuable tool as I represent the issues and priorities of the 95th District,” said Bourne. “As we face difficult votes on important issues at the Capitol, I want to be sure I have a solid understanding of my constituents’ expectations.”

The survey includes several multiple-choice questions and one open-response area where additional concerns can be shared. “I encourage all residents to take a few minutes to complete my survey,” Bourne said. “I will read every one of them, and I look forward to seeing the results. In addition to taking this survey, I encourage people to email me or call me to share their views on legislative issues.”

Survey responses will be accepted through March 1. For more information, please call the Bourne legislative office at (217) 324-5200.

