Rep. Avery Bourne Holds Office Hours In Carlinville
CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
No appointment necessary.
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.