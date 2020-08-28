Rep. Avery Bourne Holds Office Hours In Carlinville CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Carlinville City Hall 550 North Broad

No appointment necessary. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.