SPRINGFIELD - Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove) filled HB 0029 with the clerk in Illinois on Wednesday, January 13.

The synopsis of the bill reads: "Amends the School Code. Provides that law enforcement officers shall not maintain a presence on school grounds unless there exists an imminent threat of danger to students at the school in question or there is reason to believe that urgent and immediate action is necessary to prevent such danger to students. Makes conforming changes. Defines "school grounds."

On Thursday the bill had its first reading and it was referred to the rules committee.