GLEN CARBON - MERS Missouri Goodwill reopened its Glen Carbon location after months of renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The reopening festivities will continue throughout the weekend and feature a visit from Fredbird of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Feb. 26, who will be around to visit and take pictures from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that day.

The store is located at 210 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon and has been renovated for maximum efficiency to accommodate the rapid growth of the Glen Carbon area, including a substantial increase in Goodwill donations.

The Glen Carbon location went from 12,500 square feet of retail space and 3,000 of backend space to 10,000 square feet of retail space and 4,850 square feet of backend space. New lighting and other finishing touches have also been added.

Even more renovations are planned for the store’s future, including improvements to the exterior which will be made later this spring. An entirely new donation reception area will also be built with the addition of two new docks and improved accessibility, as the drop-off area will no longer require the use of stairs.

The Glen Carbon Goodwill will continue operating during its normal business hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about MERS Goodwill, call 314-241-3464 or visit mersgoodwill.org.

