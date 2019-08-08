ALTON - Renee Chartrand of the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing Float (light blue) has earned AMH Employee of the Month honors for August.

Her co-workers say that “Renee is an outstanding team player. She is always looking at the big picture as well as taking care of patients’ immediate needs. She goes above the call of duty by the compassion she shows on our unit when pulled to our floor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"If Renee doesn’t know the answer, she will find it for you," AMH said in a release. "Needless to say, she’s a bit tenacious. She is very adaptable, as she might start as a sitter on the shift, then become the tech, and then become the nurse (medication or charge) just depending on the situation, all the while not complaining. Renee will always put her patients first. She’s a great nurse and an even bigger asset to AMH. Thank you for being excellent!”

More like this: