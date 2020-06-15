SPRINGFIELD - Today, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns and payments are due July 15, the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for federal returns. Taxpayers who have yet to file their 2019 state individual income tax returns must act by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest. Governor JB Pritzker extended the tax filing season three months from the normal due date of April 15 to help Illinois taxpayers experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The extended income tax deadline is just over a month away and taxpayers still needing to file a return should prepare today,” said Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing many households financial difficulties, we encourage taxpayers expecting refunds to file soon and make full use of any credits and deductions legally available to them.”

As of June 15, over 4.99 million taxpayers have filed their state individual income tax returns despite having the extension option; this represents 81% of the total state individual income tax returns the department anticipates. IDOR has successfully processed over 3.3 million refunds to date. As part of a revised revenue estimate released in April, the Governor’s Office of Budget and Management projected the extension would defer approximately $1 billion in general fund revenue to Fiscal Year 2021.

IDOR reminds taxpayers that the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file a tax return electronically and request direct deposit into a checking or savings account. Taxpayers may file and pay their IL-1040 for free through MyTax Illinois. Taxpayers who have already filed a return can check their status by using the Where's My Refund? link located at www.MyTax.Illinois.Gov.



For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2019 tax year, please visit IDOR’s website at: tax.illinois.gov. IDOR offices are currently closed to the public; taxpayers needing assistance can contact the department by phone at 800-732-8866 or via email (addresses available at tax.illinois.gov).

