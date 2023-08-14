SOUTH ROXANA - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our esteemed Village Trustee, Dwight Duke, who departed this world at the age of 77 after a brave fight with congestive heart failure.

A lifelong resident of South Roxana, Mr. Duke's dedication to our community was unparalleled. He served over 12 years as a trustee, acted as the Police Chairman for the Village of South Roxana, and was a proud Navy veteran. His contributions extended beyond public service, as he also volunteered countless hours with our public works department, enriching our town in countless ways.

"I have known Dwight Duke for 30 years," said Chief of Police Bob Coles, "and to say I am a better person for knowing him is an understatement to his character and the kind of person Dwight was. The village will miss his leadership and I will miss my afternoon conversations with him."

Dwight leaves behind his beloved wife, Suzy Duke, who is undergoing radiation treatments. Unfortunately, Dwight did not have life insurance to cover his funeral expenses. During these trying times, the Duke family needs our support. As we all know, funeral expenses can be overwhelming for senior citizens living on a fixed income.

Chief Coles warmly invites all who have benefited from Dwight's kindness, fellow veterans wishing to honor a fellow servicemember or those who have compassion and wish to assist the Duke family.

How to Help:

Attend the Life Celebration Event: Join us in honoring Dwight Duke at the Roxana Arena on Wednesday, the 16th, between 4 pm and 8 pm. Address: 2 Park Dr, Roxana, IL 62084.

Make a Donation: Checks can be sent to the US Bank in Bethalto under Dwight Duke (his son) and mailed or dropped off at the South Roxana Police Department, 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, IL 62087. Chief Coles will ensure the donations reach the family to help cover funeral costs.

Chief Coles said, "Dwight was a beacon of selflessness and community spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire us, and we can show gratitude by standing with his family when they need us most."

For further inquiries, please get in touch with the South Roxana Police Department.

