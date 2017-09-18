ALTON – Alton High, Marquette Catholic High School, Jersey, Civic Memorial and other area girls tennis teams gathered together Saturday for a tournament held in memory of the late Alton tennis coach Robert Logan.

Triad defeated host Alton by a point to win the Robert Logan Invitational tournament. Matches were played at Alton High School, Lewis and Clark's Simpson Tennis Center and on the Simpson courts at Gordon Moore Park.

The Knights scored 46 points and won three championships, one singles and two doubles, on the day to win the tournament, while the Redbirds scored 45 points and won two titles in singles. Highland was third at 36.5 points, Collinsville fourth at 30 points, Marquette Catholic fifth at 28 points, Civic Memorial sixth at 25.5 points, Jersey seventh at 21.5 points and Granite City eighth at 16.5 points.

"We think about Robert Logan all the time, but being able to host a tournament where we can celebrate his life with all the local teams and coaches, it was a special day," Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said. "Robert played a big role in local tennis, it's nice to take the time to reflect on all the good memories with him on the courts. A lot of his family came out to support yesterday, so that made it even more special."

Here are the results of the finals and third-place matches on the day:

NO. 1 SINGLES: Jennika Cain (Collinsville) def. Abby Fischer (Alton) 7-6, 6-1; Taylor Fleming (Highland) def. Meghan Dulaney (Triad); Shelby Jones (Marquette) def. Kourtney Singleton (Granite City) for consolation title

NO. 2 SINGLES: Hannah Macias (Alton) def. Caitlyn Kelly (Triad) 6-1, 6-1; Amy Burgess (Collinsville) def. Maria Wendle (Marquette) 6-0, 6-2; Mia Walters Highland) def. Wickenhauser (Alton) 6-0, 6-2 for consolation title

NO. 3 SINGLES: Maddie Saenz (Alton) def. Ashley Badsen (Highland) 6-1, 6-2; Katie Ventimiglia (Marquette) def. Morgan Bulter (CM) 6-1, 6-2; Bailey Grigg (Triad) def. Tabitha McGuire (Jersey) for consolation title

NO. 4 SINGLES: Bailey Grigg (Triad) def. Leah Hoefert (Marquette) 6-3, 6-2; Rebecca Loftus (Granite City) def. Erin Griffin (CM); Nikki Lowe (Alton) def. Lexi Ludgate (Collinsville) for consolation title

NO. 1 DOUBLES: Plocher/Feldmann (Highland) def. Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag (Jersey) 6-1, 6-2; Suess/Hefferty(Triad) def. Jenna Robinson/Ashley Alexander (CM) 6-2, 6-0; Scroggins/Birkenbile (Marquette) def. Giertz/Giertz (Alton) 6-0, 6-1 for consolation title.

NO. 2 DOUBLES: Evelyn Wells/Katie Wade (Triad) def. Val Walters/Ainsley Fortschneider (Alton) 6-4, 6-3; Taylor/Moore (Collinsville) def. Clarke/Moreland (Highland) 6-1, 6-3; Roth/Roberts (Jersey) def. Kirby/Mueller (CM) 6-0, 6-1 for consolation title

NO. 3 DOUBLES: Stephanie Kafer/Sophie Henderson (Triad) def. Lexi Mayfield/Molly Gross (Alton) 6-4, 6-3; Bowers/Geest (Highland) def. Butkovich/Doughtery (CM) 6-1, 7-6; Ison/Shepard (Collinsville) def. McCormick/Eads (Jersey) 7-5, 6-3 for consolation title.

CM won the day's team sportsmanship award while Fleming and Saenz won individual sportsmanship awards on the day.

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

