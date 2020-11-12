GODFREY - When the call came, Megan Labrenz was always there as a key parent volunteer for St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey and her community. At 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic School, in the lower parking lot, there will be a candlelight prayer vigil for Megan, her husband, Trent, and two children. The event will be in the lower parking lot of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish at 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Both Trent and Megan's two daughters attend St. Ambrose Catholic School. One is in third grade and the other in pre-school.

St. Ambrose Principal Bob Baird said Megan's death in a fatal car crash Friday night in front of Walmart is "a tragedy every way you look at it."

"We wanted to do something so the community and the school could say goodbye and remember Megan," Baird said. "She was a great individual and a great person."

Principal Baird said Megan was an extremely giving person with her time and financial resources. He added that she volunteered with many different caps at the school.

“When something was going on, she was going to help out and contribute,” he said. “She was an involved face and presence at all St. Ambrose Catholic School school and parish events.”

AGoFundMe page has been established in memory of Megan for her family. Residents, churches, and businesses are encouraged to contribute because some of the funds will be used for the future education of the children, and also the immediate family needs at this time.

To view and contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit:

https://gf.me/v/c/rpyx/in-loving-memory-of-megan-labrenz

