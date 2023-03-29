TROY, MO. - Authorities have cracked a Missouri cold case that dates back to 1984 after human remains were found. DNA testing and analysis by both Southeast Missouri State University students and a private laboratory have identified the remains discovered 38 years ago as Jack Langeneckert of Florissant, MO.

Authorities said remains were found in a pump house on Highway F farm in June 1984. He was reported missing in 1982. His car was discovered at a St. Louis airport a week after he disappeared and the remains were never identified.

Investigators said the person identified had been dead for six months at the time his remains were first discovered in 1984.

Langeneckert was a real estate agent at the time he disappeared from the public.

Anyone with any information, in this case, is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (636) 528-8546.

