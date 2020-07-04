MADISON COUNTY - Several area firework festivals have been canceled but there are a handful still happening. Edwardsville, Grafton, Shipman, Jerseyville, and Alhambra planned to still have fireworks festivals despite the COVID-19 Pandemic.

These are the fireworks displays that remain in the area:

Jerseyville Fireworks is set for Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Jersey County Fairgrounds (American Legion). The show begins at dark. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles and practice proper social distancing.

Alhambra Fireworks is still a go on Saturday night at dusk. The fireworks are put on by the Alhambra Jaycees and will be at the Alhambra Fireman and Legion Park.

There will be no food or drinks available to purchase. This event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Schnucks Freedom Fest supporting Folds of Honor, in partnership with Schnucks Markets, announces its Independence Day weekend lineup of events, including live concerts, movies, and the largest fireworks display in the St. Louis region. The Schnucks Freedom Fest supporting Folds of Honor will be July 2-5. The The POWERplex venue is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

If you have a fireworks activity to add to the list, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

