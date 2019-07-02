NOTE: E-mail any additions of Fourth of July Celebrations or activities to dbrannan@riverbender.com.

ALTON - Times and dates for Fourth of July festivities around the region are being released and there will once again be a wide variety of events. This is only the beginning of the times and dates of celebrations, but here are some known to date.

Wednesday, July 3

Alton

The highlight of all the Fourth of July events is the Alton Fireworks over the Mississippi. This year’s Alton Fireworks over the Mississippi is set for Wednesday, July 3.

The fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on July 3 in Alton concludes one of the biggest events of the year in the city.

St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluff City Grill have special events and a free concert in front of Mac's in Downtown highlight the events. The other Downtown Alton bars and establishments will also offer specials. The Amphitheater will be closed because of cleanup still needed. Residents are advised to stay away from that area and watch the fireworks on Broadway, Third Street, State Street or any other area in Downtown Alton they can view them.

Wednesday, July 3

Mac's Hosts Famed Singer John Waite for After Fireworks Concert

Mac’s Downtown Alton bar/restaurant has a big event planned Wednesday, July 3, at 315 Belle St. in Alton. Rock legend John Waite is set to perform on a stage next to Mac’s after the fireworks display right after the conclusion of the fireworks.

Mac’s Downtown Alton Owner Mac Lenhardt said he has watched Waite in concert previously and said he one of the best to watch. Waite’s career spans since the 1980s and was a lead vocalist for The Baby’s and Bad English and then became a solo artist. Waite’s 1984 hit “Missing You” was a No. 1 Top song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and a top 10 on the UK Singles Chart.

Mac’s is marking its 35th year in business in Downtown Alton and it is now an attraction for the entire region and beyond. This year, Mac’s also added the 114 W. Third St. location to his array of property.

Thursday, July 4



Jerseyville

Jerseyville’s annual fireworks display is hosted by the City of Jerseyville at 9:30 p.m. at the Jerseyville American Legion Fairground.

Thursday, July 4

Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey’s fireworks celebration has continued to grow. This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Godfrey starts at 5 p.m. at Robert E. Glazebrook Park. Activities include a bike parade around the park, a patriotic bike decorating contest. Entries are accepted until Friday, June 30. There are food vendors, entertainment and much more as part of the Godfrey July Family Fun Fest. The fireworks take place at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 in Godfrey.

Thursday, July 4



Granite City

The Granite City Patriots in the Park Celebration begins at Granite City Wilson Park at 6:30 p.m.

Granite City has famed Christian artist Josh Wilson performing at 7 p.m., followed by the Starlifter, the United States Air Force Band at 8 p.m.

Fireworks in Granite City are set for 9:15 p.m.

July 4 and July 6



Brighton

The Village of Brighton has its two-day fireworks festival at Schneider Park. Fireworks are slated for 9:15 p.m.

The village is marking its sesquicentennial celebration and will have an elaborate two-day affair this year. As always, food and drinks will be available at the Brighton celebration.

Saturday, July 6



Grafton

Grafton has its fireworks celebration at dark. Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said the Grafton Fireworks Celebration will go on despite the recent floods. Grafton is in cleanup mode and business owners plan to have the city functioning at high scale by the Fourth-weekend celebration. The bars, restaurants, shops and all businesses will be excited for the return of visitors to the community. Area residents and beyond are urged to support these businesses in their return to normalcy with hopes of a good conclusion to 2019.

Saturday, July 6



Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill always has a strong Fourth of July celebration and this year will be the same. The Brighton Fourth celebration takes place at James A. Bertagnolli Park with the conclusion a fireworks display at dark.

St. Louis

Saturday, July 6



Fair Saint Louis

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Gateway Arch National Park, Fair Saint Louis hosts its annual Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation. The event honors 300-plus Missouri and Illinois military service members and families. The Missouri National Guard starts the festivities with the national anthem at 4:30 p.m. on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage Jumbotron.

Again, send any other fireworks celebrations or events to dbrannan@riverbender.com and they will be posted live on riverbender.com and edglentoday.com several times.

More like this: