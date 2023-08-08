ALTON - On Aug. 8, Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC) welcomed religious leaders for a week of worship to mark the 69th State Women’s Convention of the Southern Illinois Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

Mother Alberta Porter and Assistant State Supervisor Missionary Yolanda Joiner will lead conversations with women in the Millennium Temple COGIC congregation. Church member Sarah Porter explained that the State Women’s Convention is a chance for women to come together and worship.

“They’re connecting together,” Sarah Porter said. “They’re having a worship. They are having Sunday School for the little kids. And we try to get everybody involved.”

The week kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a morning session led by Mother Alberta Porter, the supervisor of the Department of Women in the Southern Illinois Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Joiner will lead the session at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Thursday’s Queen Court Night will be followed by the 9 a.m. Friday session led by Bishop Embra R. Patterson, Jr., who also serves as the jurisdictional prelate.

Evening worship services will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night at Millennium Temple COGIC, located at 801 Blair Avenue in Alton. The State Women’s Convention is sponsored by the Women’s Department in the COGIC, which focuses on women and children.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Aug. 8, Alberta Porter and Joiner were brought to the church in a motorcade and welcomed by congregation members and children involved in the Sunshine Band, an auxiliary of the Women’s Department. The Sunshine Band ministers to children ages 2–12. Millennium Temple’s Sunshine Band members greeted Alberta Porter and Joiner with signs welcoming them to the church.

The Southern Illinois Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction stretches across Illinois, with plans to expand to Rockford, Illinois and St. Louis.

“We go all the way from Chicago down to Cairo,” Sarah Porter added.

For more information about the 69th State Women’s Convention, including how to attend, you can contact Sarah at (618) 410-3346.

More like this: