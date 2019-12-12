EDWARDSVILLE — Charges were charged today against a Wood River woman - Amy L. Melchert - for the intentional overdose of her mother-in-law.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges today against Melchert, (d.o.b. 1/21/72). The charges were two counts of First-Degree Murder, Class M felonies, and one count of Drug-Induced Homicide, Class X felony. She was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder for administering a lethal dose of a controlled substance with the intent to kill and knowing that such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

Amy L. Melchert, daughter-in-law of the deceased victim, was a registered nurse responsible for her care. On June 12, 2019, at approximately 5:46 p.m., the Wood River Police Department responded to a death investigation at 503 East Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois. Deputy Coroner Sakina Vernor, from the Madison County Coroner’s Office, arrived on scene to investigate the hospice case death of Wilma J. Melchert (d.o.b. 6/25/33).

Deputy Coroner Vernor noticed discrepancies with medication belonging to the decedent, along with witness statements made. After an investigation and search warrant obtained by the Wood River Police Department, detectives determined recently purchased prescription narcotics prescribed to Wilma J. Melchert were missing.

Following an autopsy and toxicology screening, Wilma J. Melchert’s death was ruled a homicide from an overdose of morphine.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said about the case the following: “In the most fragile times of our lives, we place our trust in those around us who we expect will take the greatest care. A betrayal of that trust can have devastating consequences. The allegations in this case represent a terrifying breach of that trust and need to be brought to light for all to see and for a Court and Jury to hear.”

Gibbons commended the hard work of his prosecutor Assistant State’s Attorney Kerri Davis of the Violent Crimes Unit and the other departments involved stating, “I am grateful to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn, and Deputy Vernor, and the rest of the staff for their quick and decisive action in this death investigation and for all of the hard work of the investigators from the Wood River Police Department including Chief Wells and Deputy Chief Johnson. Without their dedication to duty and commitment to justice, this case may have never come to light.”

Amy L. Melchert’s bail has been set at $500,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. If convicted, because of the age of the victim, the sentencing range is (20) twenty to (120) one hundred twenty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The penalty for Drug-Induced Homicide is a minimum of (15) fifteen years with a maximum of (30) thirty years.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

