EDWARDSVILLE - World-renowned architect Louis H. Sullivan (1856-1924) will be the inspirational focus of a film screening and a full-day conference being held Thursday-Friday, Feb. 23-24 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Registration is now available for both events.

The Louis H. Sullivan Architectural Ornament Collection at SIUE is the largest known collection of physical ornaments from Sullivan constructions. The events will feature this unique academic resource and showcase its significance to individuals interested in architectural history, design and preservation.

“The collection is neither static nor stagnant, serving as an inspiration to other artists, and thereby, serving as a bridge from the turn of the early 20th century to the 21st century,” said Therese Dickman, fine arts librarian and associate professor in SIUE’s Library and Information Services (LIS).

“Sullivan’s designs often embodied organic, natural forms such as plants, leaves or floral patterns, or were inspired by nature,” added Dickman. “The ornaments are of various materials including terra cotta, limestone, stained glass and bronze. There are pediments, window lunettes and many individual ornaments, even an elevator!”

Register now for: “Louis Sullivan Architectural Ornaments at SIUE Conference: Bringing the Past to Life in the 21st Century,” being held from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, with sessions at SIUE’s Morris University Center, the Edwardsville Arts Center and SIUE’s Lovejoy Library.

Dickman and colleague, Steven Pryor, former LIS director of digital initiatives and technologies, proposed and organized the conference, with the assistance of Grant Andree, director of SIUE’s Arts & Issues, Erin Vigneau-Dimick, collections manager at The University Museum, and Karen Gallacci, electronic resources librarian in LIS.

Registration is limited to 100 with the deadline Friday, Feb. 17. Free parking is available for the first 50 non-SIUE registrants. The conference is sponsored by the SIUE Graduate School Conferences and Workshop Program, Friends of Lovejoy Library, SIUE’s Arts & Issues and Preservation Chicago.

“This day-long conference is dedicated to celebrating SIUE’s Louis Sullivan’s architectural ornament collection, Sullivan’s designs and legacy, and preservation efforts,” Dickman said. “It will bring a fresh perspective through various speakers, media presentations, and new, exhibited artworks inspired by Sullivan architectural ornaments.”

Keynote speakers include Mark Richard Smith, John Celuch, Inlandesign director and first curator of the SIUE Sullivan Collection, and Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago.

Conference registration also includes the Arts & Issues’ presentation of “Louis Sullivan: The Struggle for American Architecture,” a feature-length documentary about the revolutionary and brilliant Chicago architect. The film screening will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in Dunham Hall Theater on campus.

Conference registrants will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the film screening at the half price group rate of $5. Student attendance is free, but tickets are required.

Film director, Mark Richard Smith, will introduce the film and discuss Louis Sullivan’s legacy and show footage of SIUE’s extensive Sullivan collection afterward.

Tickets to attend the film only may be purchased at artsandissues.com, the Morris University Welcome Desk or by calling 1-866-698-4253.

Sullivan is known by historians as the “father of the skyscraper” and creator of the iconic phrase “form follows function.” His persistent belief in the power of his ideas produced some of the most beautiful buildings ever created in the United States, and inspired Sullivan’s protégé, Frank Lloyd Wright, to fulfill his own dream of a truly American style of architecture.

Architectural photographer Richard Nickel (1928-1972) salvaged the Sullivan ornaments comprising SIUE’s collection. Without his efforts they would likely not exist today to be viewed, studied and enjoyed. Nickel sold his collection to SIUE in 1965.

SIUE is also home to the Louis H. Sullivan Architectural Ornaments digital collection, which has increased access to the images of the Sullivan architectural ornaments within or near Lovejoy Library.

The Conference will provide attendees with an increased awareness of SIUE’s collection, an understanding of the vital role played by Richard Nickel in the existence and documentation of the Louis Sullivan architectural ornament collection, and a greater knowledge of past and current efforts made to preserve these, and other Chicago historic and cultural artifacts and buildings.

The ongoing collaborative efforts of the SIUE University Museum and the Edwardsville Arts Center will be evident, as conference attendees will gain a realization of how the collection has inspired other regional and SIUE artists to create related new artworks through viewing an exhibit at the Center and/or in Lovejoy Library the day of the conference.

“The University Museum is mounting an exhibition at the non-profit Edwardsville Arts Center,” Vigneau-Dimick said. “This exhibition features work by local artists and graduate students in relation to objects from the museum’s Louis Sullivan Architectural Ornament Collection. We’ve been partnering for nine years presenting exhibitions and programming for the Edwardsville school district and the community at large.”

Artworks by SIUE students of professors John DenHouter and Rodrick Whetstone inspired by Louis Sullivan designs will also be exhibited in SIUE’s Lovejoy Library, near the Louis H. Sullivan Architectural Ornaments Exhibit on the Library’s second floor, southwest side.

Finally, the conference aims to generate networking and artistic partnership opportunities.

“We hope new friendships will be gained by meeting others with an interest in architectural ornamentation, history and preservation,” Dickman said. “Some of these may lead to the development of new artistic and preservation projects inspired by Sullivan’s architectural ornaments and designs at SIUE.”

For program information and event details, visit the Sullivan Conference webpage, or contact Therese Dickman at tdickma@siue.edu or 618-650-2695.

