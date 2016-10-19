The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) invites prospective traditional and transfer students, and current students with undeclared majors, to explore its rich career and learning opportunities during its inaugural Explore Academic Excellence Day.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 on campus. Programming will be from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for prospective students, and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for current students. Registration is due by Thursday, Oct. 27.

The College’s full array of programming will be on display, including such programs as music, sociology, international studies, political science, mathematics and statistics, and more. Participants will be presented information on admissions, financial aid and housing, as well as offered breakout sessions that include question and answer opportunities with representatives from the academic departments.

“We are extremely excited about hosting our first CAS Explore Academic Excellence Day,” said Gregory Budzban, dean of the CAS. “This event will provide prospective SIUE students an opportunity to interact with faculty and students of the College of Arts and Sciences. There will be tours of all of our facilities, from the art, theater, dance and television studios, and our facilities in the digital humanities and social sciences, to our state-of-the-art science labs.”

Along with exploration of CAS facilities, participants will experience SIUE’s beautiful campus and housing amenities during a walking tour.

Participants can also sign up for complementary tickets to tailgate ahead of the SIUE men’s soccer game against Loyola. Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

