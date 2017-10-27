LEBANON - Calhoun’s girls volleyball team has captured another IHSA Class 1A regional volleyball title.

This time on Thursday night, the Warriors eliminated Bunker Hill 25-19, 25-10. Sydney Baalman had 10 service points, Emily McBride had 8 service points and Junie Zirkelbach added 4.

Alexis Klocke had 5 blocks to lead Calhoun, while Holly Baalman added 2 blocks. Zirkelbach had 10 kills, Holly Baalman and Klocke each had 4 kills.

Emily McBride had 11 assists and Zirkelbach contributed 3 assists.

Calhoun head coach Kerry Lorton said her Warriors were “on fire” on Thursday night in the regional championship.

“Lexi, Holly, Syd and Cheyenne were on the net with blocks,” she said. “Junie killed the ball in the back court was solid.”

Calhoun plays next in the Class 1A Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional on Monday.

In the Greenfield Regional semifinal Tuesday, Carrollton was eliminated by Franklin 25-21, 19-25, 25-18.

