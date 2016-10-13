ALTON/GODFREY – Blue ribbons in honor of Officer Blake Synder were going up along Landmarks Boulevard in Alton toward Argosy Casino Thursday morning by volunteers.

American flags were also flying at businesses along the planned procession route to Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey. Residents have been encouraged to line the route areas to show their respect of Officer Snyder and it is expected to have many along the route.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian said village officials strongly encourage public supporters to carpool or ride share to the routes and to be near or in the cemetery.

“If they can use available biking or walking options that would be best,” he said.

Kambarian said Monday there was a meeting with business owners along West Delmar in Godfrey and several will allow parking for people to honor Officer Snyder.

“This is something we need to do as citizens to show respect for the family,” Kambarian said. “The Village of Godfrey established La Vista Park as an overflow location for first responders not part of the procession to honor Officer Snyder. We will have shuttle service available from La Vista Park to Valhalla Cemetery. We have a good plan put together over a few days.

“I think the procession will be definitely something that is not forgotten.”

Kambarian expects to start seeing people line the route by noon. The funeral service for Officer Snyder in Chesterfield, Mo., starts at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour, Kambarian said. The procession will go over the Clark Bridge, up the River Road and then up Clifton Terrace. An estimate of 1 p.m. or after has been given as a time the procession could hit Alton, but that is completely up to traffic and the speed of the procession.

This is information released before on parking and restrictions this afternoon:

Residents and Businesses along the route should expect heavy traffic congestion, parking access restrictions (to local parks) and some temporary lane and road closures during the event which could take place anytime between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. today.

The procession will take the Northwest route from Alton up the River Road, then turn right on Clifton Terrace up to West Delmar, then right on West Delmar all the way to Valhalla Cemetery.

Parking and access restrictions are as follows:

Parking at La Vista Park will be closed to the public and reserved only for first responders in uniform or overflow procession traffic that won’t fit in Valhalla Cemetery parking areas. (First responders arriving separate from the procession will walk from La Vista and assemble along the frontage of Valhalla Cemetery)

The lower parking lot of Clifton Terrace Park will be closed to accommodate the Village of Godfrey Parks/ Recreation and Public Works “honor detail”.

The Eagleridge Veterinary Clinic parking lot will be closed to the public and reserved for police use and event operations parking.

The following businesses have agreed to host public parking along the procession route on West Delmar between Clifton Terrace and Valhalla Cemetery:

Sunset Bar & Grill, 2807 West Delmar

Dollar General, 2900 West Delmar (park on side lot and side lot grassy area)

Melville Dairy, 2904 West Delmar (park on side lot)

Clifton Country Inn, 3015 West Delmar

There may be some “limited” parking on the upper lot at Clifton Terrace park

Once the procession arrives in the Riverbend area the following roads will be temporarily closed to thru traffic:

All of West Delmar (going east to Valhalla Cemetery) will be closed by Godfrey Fire between Clifton Terrace Road all the way to Crystal Lake Road until the procession has completed.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra had one request of the public during all the activity on Thursday:

“We ask that everyone, whether they drive, bike or walk to this event to take their time and be patient. Be thoughtful of where you are parking so that you don’t block driveways, don’t drive on resident’s lawns, impede access areas or enter private property that is posted or barricaded, and especially we ask that supporters who are coming out take additional care to be safe on the roadways and look out for pedestrians, spectators and of course, other vehicles.”

