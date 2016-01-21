COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation, county and city street crews were out in force the past 24 hours salting and clearing roads from a snowfall that ended up stronger than expected in certain areas.

In the northern portion of RiverBender.com’s viewership, there was more snowfall than the Metro East areas.

"I think we received more up in northern Madison County, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties," IDOT District 8 Field Engineer Tiffany Brase said. “It was a pretty decent snow."

Brase said there are some pavements still with scattered snow and slush.

“Drivers still need to be cautious until the pavement gets dried out,” she said. "We had some minor traffic delays. It was spotty, but nothing significant.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Brase praised the IDOT crews for their hard work through the night to make sure highways remained safe and passable this morning.

About 2-3 inches of snow fell in most of the area.

The snow should melt by the end of the week with highs predicted in the 40-degree mark.

There is no snow predicted for today or Thursday.

More like this: