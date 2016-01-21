Many were out intently blowing snow on Wednesday morning in Alton and the entire area. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Large icicles were hanging on the bluffs near Alton on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Many motorists like this tow truck driver at an Edwardsville convenience store had to scrape their windows prior to the commute today. (Photo by Dan Brannan)COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation, county and city street crews were out in force the past 24 hours salting and clearing roads from a snowfall that ended up stronger than expected in certain areas.

In the northern portion of RiverBender.com’s viewership, there was more snowfall than the Metro East areas.

"I think we received more up in northern Madison County, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties," IDOT District 8 Field Engineer Tiffany Brase said. “It was a pretty decent snow."

Brase said there are some pavements still with scattered snow and slush.

“Drivers still need to be cautious until the pavement gets dried out,” she said. "We had some minor traffic delays. It was spotty, but nothing significant.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Brase praised the IDOT crews for their hard work through the night to make sure highways remained safe and passable this morning.

About 2-3 inches of snow fell in most of the area.

The snow should melt by the end of the week with highs predicted in the 40-degree mark.

There is no snow predicted for today or Thursday.

Residents who shoveled snow had their hands full today. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Trees near the Edwardsville YMCA on Essic had a beautiful display of snow on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Nov 16, 2024 - Winter Weather - Get It Together, Plan Ahead For Snow and Ice

Oct 13, 2024 - IDNR Announces Key Dates And Information For 2024-2025 Waterfowl Season

4 days ago - RiverBender Blog: A Grinch with Gratitude

Sep 26, 2024 - IDOT: Season Opportunities Available In Metro East

Oct 10, 2024 - 5th Annual K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway Brings Holiday Joy to Local Families

 