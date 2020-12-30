Region 4 Of Resurgence Plan Posts 9 Days of COVID-19 Patient Decreases, 2 More COVID-19-Related Deaths In Macoupin
SPRINGFIELD – Region 4 in the state's Illinois Regional COVID-19 Resurgence Plan has posted nine days of COVID-19 patient decreases in hospitals, a positive. On December 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the region was 12.1 percent.
The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County deaths were two males in their 70s.
Macoupin County has had 3,236 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths to date.
Madison County has had 21,860 total COVID-19 cases and 359 deaths, Jersey County has had a total of 1,965 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, Greene County has had 1,109 total COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths and Calhoun County has 378 total cases and one death. St. Clair County has had 18,859 total COVID-19 cases and 324 deaths.
Madison County's seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 11.93 percent.
IDPH reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths.
This is the statewide summary of COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours:
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 955,380 cases, including 16,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. As of last night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity
from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 8.9%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
