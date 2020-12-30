SPRINGFIELD – Region 4 in the state's Illinois Regional COVID-19 Resurgence Plan has posted nine days of COVID-19 patient decreases in hospitals, a positive. On December 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the region was 12.1 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County deaths were two males in their 70s.

Macoupin County has had 3,236 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths to date.

Madison County has had 21,860 total COVID-19 cases and 359 deaths, Jersey County has had a total of 1,965 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, Greene County has had 1,109 total COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths and Calhoun County has 378 total cases and one death. St. Clair County has had 18,859 total COVID-19 cases and 324 deaths.

Madison County's seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 11.93 percent.

IDPH reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths.

This is the statewide summary of COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 60s
- Boone County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- Cumberland County: 1 female 60s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s
- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 90s
- Macoupin County: 2 males 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 955,380 cases, including 16,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. As of last night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity

from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 8.9%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

