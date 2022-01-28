Our Love Story:

The Couple: Reggie “Sweetie” & Teresa “Honey Bun” Pearson of Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 28, 2013

Briefly Describe First Date: We met on the Alton Belle Casino. He was sitting next to me asking me how to play games in the casino. My answer: put your money in and pull the handle.

Date Married: August 28, 2014

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to church, traveling, and occasional gaming at the casinos.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Take time to listen to each other’s personal goals and also set couples' goals. Be kind to each other and all arguments are not fair; accept critique and make it work.