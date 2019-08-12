WOOD RIVER - On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Refinery Bar at 225 Edwardsville Road in Wood River is hosting its one-year anniversary charity event parking lot party.

Residents are encouraged to come wind down the summer and spend the day at Refinery Bar & Grill as they celebrate their first birthday by giving back. Enjoy live music by Tyler Hammond Band, giveaways, raffles and drink and food specials.

Proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Wood River Police Association.

The parking lot will be covered and air-conditioned, feel free to bring lawn chairs and come prepared for a good time.

Kayla Farrington the bar manager said, "There will be lots of food and drink specials throughout the day."

