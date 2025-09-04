WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic's girls golf squad recorded a sensational day on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Belk Park in Wood River, topping area schools with a team total of 156.

Highland was second with a score of 162, followed by Triad with a 180 and Roxana 230.

Marquette's Reese Livingstone was a standout with a score of 36 for nine holes. Highland's Alex Pokowjski was second with a 37 and Marquette freshman standout Maggie Preuetzel posted a 38, closely followed by the Explorers' other standout Kaylee Piar (39).

Highland's Mia Emig was next (40), then Highland's Kendyl Koerkenmeier (42), Marquette's Lexi Taylor (43), Highland's Jossilyn Gaffner (43), Triad's Kyle Miller (43) and Highland's Kendall Janini (44).

