WOOD RIVER - Recently, authentic reenactors set up craftsman at the Rendezvous at the Historic Camp DuBois in Wood River. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire hopes it was a sign of more positive things to come for the region as the later summer and fall progress.

The Rendevous was held in mid-June and the public was welcome to visit. Social distancing and proper precautions were taken at the event. Maguire said participants at the Historic Camp DuBois were delighted to get out and enjoy the first outing of the year. She also said more and more people are now using Belk Park facilities in Wood River.

"People are ready to get out and enjoy the outdoors, even with the COVID-19 precautions," Maguire said. "Evidence of this is seen at Belk Park with families fishing, picnicking, and using the walking path. Golfers at Belk are filling the tee times. These types of events give a psychological boost to everyone that has been sequestered at home for so long. I'm pleased that Wood River has such facilities for the enjoyment of the public."

