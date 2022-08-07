JERSEYVILLE - Stote Reeder, who coached the boys' basketball team at Jersey Community High School for 17 seasons, resigned to take the head coaching position at Nashville High, where he will start effective with the 2022-23 season.

Reeder came to Jersey for the 2005-06 season and won 247 games at the helm of the Panthers.

Under his leadership, Jersey won Class 3A regional crowns in 2008, defeating Triad 70-63 at Highland, and in 2010, also over Triad at Highland 55-50. His best season came in 2019-20, when Jersey went 19-13, falling to Jacksonville in the Taylorville regional 73-55.

Reeder began his coaching career in Flanagan-Cornell High School for the 2000-01 season, going 26-6 in 2002-03 and winning the Class A regional title.

Reeder's 17 seasons as head coach is the second longest tenure in the program's history.

Nashville is the defending Class 2A state champion, having gone 30-4 in the 2021-22 campaign, defeating Monticello in the final 32-31.

Reeder was also the girls' golf coach at Jersey.

A search for his successor at Jersey Community High School is currently underway.

