EDWARDSVILLE - Reed Kaburick could potentially be one of Edwardsville's best multi-sport athletes for 2019-2020.

Kaburick was second in the Madison County Boys Track and Field Meet in the discus last year with a toss of 134-feet-7 inches and was third in the Southwestern Conference Meet with a toss of 140-feet even. Matt Martin, both Kaburick's coach on the football field and discus coach, said he has great potential on the gridiron and in track and field for his senior year.

Kaburick, 6-4, 275 pounds, is an offensive lineman for the Tigers. Coach Martin also expects big things out of Kaburick on the football field this season.

"Reed is a hard worker and really dedicated to being the best football player and discus thrower he can be," Coach Martin said. "He is very aggressive and will be a good player for us."

As far as track and field and the discus, Coach Martin said Kaburick needs to rely on his experience and build on this past season. He improved considerably in the shot put last year, Coach Martin said.

Kaburick said Coach Martin is a great coach and always strives to make an athlete better in both sports he coaches. Kaburick said he has high hopes for scholarship potential from football.

