EDWARDSVILLE - Reece Windsor is a junior wingback for the Triad girls' soccer team that finished second in the IHSA Class 2A state tournament last season with a 22-5-1 record, losing the final to Crystal Lake Central 1-0.

Hopes are still very high for the Knights, after playing two top teams in the state - O'Fallon and Edwardsville. Windsor is expecting good things to happen for her team.

"I'm feeling good," Windsor said during a postgame interview conducted after the loss at Edwardsville. "I think that we put in the effort today, and I was just trying to stay positive and keep my teammates going, because at the end of the day, we just need to work on the small things, and we'll get there. Like (coach) Matt (Bettlach) said, these are two of the best teams in Illinois, so we're not upset by this. We just need to work on a few things, and I think we'll be really good this season."

Edwardsville lost the game at Edwardsville last week 4-0.

The main goal for the Knights, according to Windsor, is to make it back to the state finals - and this year, possibly win it all.

"My main goal is to make it to state, like last year," Windsor said. "We always win our conference (the Mississippi Valley Conference) every year, so obviously, that's one of our big goals, so we want to take it one step at a time., one game at a time, and just make sure that we're competing and showing class."

Speaking of the MVC, the league will be folding, with Triad and Mascoutah joining the Southwestern Conference in 2026-27, and fellow schools Civic Memorial, Jersey, and Waterloo joining the Cahokia Conference the same year. Highland will explore their options and make a decision at a later date. Windsor still thinks the Triad program will continue to excel.

"Yes," Windsor said emphatically. "We'll be playing a few teams that are still in our conference, but Granite (City) and Alton are being added to it. But I still think we'll compete and do really well."

Windsor is also very optimistic about the future of the Knights' program.

"I think we really have a bright future," Windsor said, "and I'm really excited for it."

As far as the 2025 season, Windsor is also optimistic about enjoying a successful season for Triad and herself.

"I think we're going to do really well," Windsor said, "we just need to work on a few things, and we're going to get there. We have the heart for it, and we have the fight. I think we're going to do really well. We have a great coaching staff, and I think they're going to help us through the season."

