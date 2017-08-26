ALTON - The Alton Redbirds started this weekend's Round Robin Tournament off strong with a win over Murphysboro Friday.

Joe Morrissey started things off for Alton hitting the back of the net with an assist from Brayden Decker to take a 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds held Murphysboro to zero points as Alton continued to put the pressure on and take the win 6-0.