Alton's Courteney WilsonALTON – Alton's Courteney Wilson qualified for this weekend's IHSA Class 3A individual state wrestling tournament with a fourth-place finish in the 152-pound weight class in the Alton individual Sectional tournament.

Wilson will be the only Redbird heading to State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana for the tournament, which gets under way Thursday and runs through Saturday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was a little nervous,” Wilson admitted. “If I hadn't placed fourth, it would have been my last tournament (Wilson is a senior); I'm very excited (about heading to state).”

The competition in the tournament was “pretty tough”, Wilson said. “Especially coming off they call the 'blood round' (the consolation bracket semifinals); everyone knows that if you lose, you're done; your season is over with. That's like another motivation factor – the competition is even more fierce.”

Wilson can now go to State Farm Center and enjoy the moment. “Anything can happen; that's what my coaches say (about the state tournament,” Wilson said. “My plan is to just wrestle as hard as I can, make sure I leave everything I have on the mat.”

More like this:

Lafferty Rejects Rebuilding Label As CM Boys Soccer Anticipates Coming Seasons
Oct 22, 2025
Calhoun Girls Volleyball Team Shows Strong Form In Waverly Tournament
Oct 20, 2025
Marquette Catholic Freshman Maggie Pruetzel Qualifies For Girls Golf State Final
Oct 8, 2025
Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Meet Features More Than 40 Teams
Sep 5, 2025
Heiderscheid Celebrated for 400 Career High School Boys Soccer Wins
Oct 13, 2025

 