

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and Alton’s tennis teams took a moment on Tuesday prior to the dual tennis match at Edwardsville to honor a man loved on both sides of the court when both played - the previous Alton head boys tennis coach Robert Logan.

Logan died after a battle with cancer Sept. 18, 2016, at age 30. He was also a teacher in the Alton School District. Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said Robert Logan was on his mind all week leading up to the opening Southwestern Conference dual match against Alton on Edwardsville’s home court.

“As the family continues to mourn, moments like this are a time to share their grief and honor the memory of a really terrific man,” Coach Lipe said.

Robert’s mother, Theresa, was on hand for the SWC tennis opener for Alton and Edwardsville on the Edwardsville courts Tuesday. She was touched by the invitation by Coach Lipe to attend. The Logan family all played tennis and it was passed on to her children. Chris, Robert’s brother, is a tennis coach at Lewis and Clark Community College. Chris also played at LCCC.

Robert’s mom said Coach Lipe worked with Robert early in his tennis career, helping shape him as a player, and they were long-time friends on and off the tennis courts. She was honored that Coach Lipe wanted to dedicate the match to her son, Robert. She said she felt Robert was “here in spirit,” Tuesday at the match.

Robert played at LCCC, following the footsteps of his mother.

“Tennis has always been so important to my family,” his mom said. “Robert was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. He loved the game of tennis with all his heart and cared about the kids.”

